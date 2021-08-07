Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christin Wurst
@christinsuzanne
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Colorado, USA
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rock Climber at Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, CO. June 2021
Related tags
colorado
usa
mountain climbing
rock climbing
rock climber
colorado mountains
colorado springs
garden of the gods
national park
outdoors
Nature Images
cliff
Mountain Images & Pictures
adventure
leisure activities
Sports Images
Sports Images
rock
Landscape Images & Pictures
photography
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Facial Recognition
1,812 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Reflection & Introspection
71 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
reflection
People Images & Pictures
human
Express It
144 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state