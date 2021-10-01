Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
veronika ko
@veroniko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Architecture & Interior
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
floor
flooring
chair
furniture
housing
building
indoors
corridor
interior design
room
Free pictures
Related collections
Diverse Perspectives
206 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
the sea
2,205 photos
· Curated by S. Jordan
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater
models
31 photos
· Curated by Jessica Dueck
model
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures