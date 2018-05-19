Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim van Kempen
@timvk
Download free
Kathmandu, Nepal
Published on
May 19, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Prayer wheels near the monkey temple in Nepal
Share
Info
Related collections
INSTAGRAM
2,140 photos
· Curated by Enzo Lanzi
Instagram Pictures & Photos
human
india
Kristi & Jason
5 photos
· Curated by Amy Lynn
Flag Images & Pictures
nepal
outdoor
Himalaya day
10 photos
· Curated by gal sadeh
himalaya
Flag Images & Pictures
nepal
Related tags
nepal
kathmandu
sculpture
ornament
HD Art Wallpapers
gargoyle
statue
temple
prayer wheel
row
hole
carve
HD Wood Wallpapers
symbol
Religion Images
colour
Flag Images & Pictures
swayambhunath
monkey temple
religious
Free pictures