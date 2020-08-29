Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Isabelle Truong
@isabelle_sydney
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyoto, Japan
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kinkakuji Golden Pavillion
Related tags
kyoto
japan
architecture
building
temple
pagoda
shrine
worship
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
pond
vegetation
Public domain images
Related collections
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Maker
63 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
craft
HD Art Wallpapers
Lego
70 photos
· Curated by Paul C
lego
Toys Pictures
HD Kids Wallpapers