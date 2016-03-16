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Elena Blidaru
eblidaru
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mountains with trees under cloudy sky
New Zealand mountains
A map marker
New Zealand
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Published on
March 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
snow
cloud
shadow
sunlight
aerial view
scene
peak
daylight
ridge
new zealand
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