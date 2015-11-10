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Dumitru Axentii
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mountains with green trees
Forest edge
A map marker
TF-21, 38300 La Orotava, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, La Orotava
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Published on
November 10, 2015 (UTC)
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Apple, iPhone 5s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
clouds
trees
cloud
grey
smoke
fog
volcano
wilderness
tenerife
foggy
landspace
spain
santa cruz de tenerife
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