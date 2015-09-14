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Nikolay Maslov
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mountains during daytime
Yosemite under pale blue sky
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 14, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
earth
fall
trees
grey
rocks
woods
mountain range
pine tree
gray
pine
taiga
vally
pinetree
mountainous
united states
yosemite national park
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