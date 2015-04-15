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mountains covered with smokes at daytime
Cloudy Canyon
A map marker
66 Zhi Qing Lu, Lushan Qu, Jiujiang Shi, Jiangxi Sheng, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
mountains
river
grey
rock
fog
wallpapers
backgrounds
stream
canyon
foggy mountain
iphone wallpapers
android wallpapers
gorge
lock screen background
iphone backgrounds
china
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