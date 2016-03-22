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Olivier Miche
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mountain view under cloudy sky during daytime
Low mountain ridge
A map marker
La Muraz, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
trees
cloud
grey
scenery
shadow
fog
brown
scenic
sunlight
mountain range
cold
forrest
cloudy
pine
france
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