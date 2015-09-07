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mountain view on cloudy sky during daytime
Foggy rock tower
A map marker
Vik, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
outdoor
natural
cloud
grass
grey
environment
rock
fog
panoramic
wilderness
formation
highland
steep
iceland
vik
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