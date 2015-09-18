Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dominik Lange
the_real_napster
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
mountain under blue sky at daytime
Adventures Awaits
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
blue
mountains
clouds
airplane
cloud
plane
fog
mountain range
view
aerial
nature wallpapers
ridge
nature backgrounds
arial
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20