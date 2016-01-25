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Filip Wessman
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mountain under blue sky
San Diego mountains at night
A map marker
San Diego, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
blue
winter
road
night sky
snow
night
light
grey
snow mountain
skyline
darkness
long exposure
light ray
ray of light
ray
winter light
san diego
united states
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