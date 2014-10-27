Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
shontz photography
shontzphotography
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
mountain surrounded with trees during daytime
Fertile mountain valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
green
sunrise
ultrawide wallpaper
grass
dual monitor wallpaper
river
beautiful
new zealand
triple monitor wallpaper
sunlight
volcano
hills
dual screen wallpaper
horizon
valley
outdoors
pure
green valley
crater
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20