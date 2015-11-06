Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jason Drumm
jasondrumm
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
mountain surrounded by trees
Rocky Landscape
A map marker
7098 Alamihi Rd, Hanalei, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
trees
beauty
grey
park
hawaii
hills
hill
dawn
national park
dusk
paradise
creation
dramatic
lush
united states
hanalei
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20