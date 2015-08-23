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mountain surrounded by trees
Clouds in the Dolomites
A map marker
Dolomites, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
mountains
sunrise
clouds
italy
light
trees
cloud
grass
brown
mountain range
dolomites
golden
peak
cliffs
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