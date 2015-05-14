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Stefan Kunze
born_on_may_20_th
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mountain ridge in between body of water at daytime
Green peninsula
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 14, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
green
road
clouds
grass
path
island
walk
see
cloudy
paths
peninsula
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