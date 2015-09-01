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Dawid Małecki
djmalecki
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mountain ranges with body of water on the middle
Icey mountain valley
A map marker
Norway
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 1, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
clouds
snow
river
grey
blue sky
lake
ice
valley
glacier
fjord
fluffy clouds
mountain ridge
vale
mountain line
norway
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