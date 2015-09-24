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Levi Price
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mountain range with fogs
Fog in the highland
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
clouds
snow
cloud
grey
smoke
adventure
fog
hills
mountain range
outdoors
cold
cliff
mist
wilderness
cloudy
wanderlust
highland
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