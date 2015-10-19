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Ivan Alleksy
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mountain range under clouds
Vršič Pass on a sunny day
A map marker
Vršič Pass, Trenta, Slovenia
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Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
clouds
grey
blue sky
park
adventure
rocks
mountain range
valley
cliff
wilderness
peak
mount
majestic
ridge
slovenia
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