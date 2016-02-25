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Eugene Fedorov
peromax
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mountain range landscape photograph
Mountain summit
A map marker
Dombay, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
snow
grey
ice
fog
cloudy sky
mountain range
mountain peak
frost
cloudy
peak
summit
frozen
haze
rocky
snow capped mountain
mountain ridge
snow capped
russia
dombay
Creative Commons images
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