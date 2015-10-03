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Ivan Chen
ivanrock
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mountain range covered with snow
Mountain valley road
A map marker
318 Guo Dao, Gongbujiangda Xian, Linzhi Shi, Xizang Zizhiqu, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
snow
grey
hiking
adventure
mountain range
valley
hike
peak
snowy
alpine
trek
ridge
sunlit
china
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