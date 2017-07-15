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Zulfahmi Khani
fahmivamiola
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mountain emitting smoke
Kawah Ijen
A map marker
Banyuwangi Regency, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
hot
smoke
indonesia
rock
pond
canyon
blue fire
crater
crater lake
kawah ijen
banyuwangi
ijen
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