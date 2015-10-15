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Paul Earle
paulearlephotography
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mountain dew during sunrise
Hazy mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
blue
mountains
sunrise
desktop wallpapers
landscape wallpaper
grey
lake
mountain wallpaper
fog
wallpapers
skyline
mountain range
country
mist
wilderness
mountain background
amazing wallpaper
landscape background
tranquil
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