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Stas Kulesh
kulesh
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mountain covered with snow
Snowy, rocky mountain
A map marker
Turoa, Mt Ruapehu, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
snow
white
grey
new zealand
mountain wallpaper
ice
adventure
ski
rocks
skiing
outdoors
sunny
mountain background
explore
peak
day
wanderlust
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