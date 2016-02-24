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Josiah Gardner
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mountain covered with snow
Reflections on Lake McDonald
A map marker
Lake McDonald, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
grey
lake
mirror
reflection
mountain range
montana
glacier
cloudy
long exposure
smooth
mcdonald
lake mcdonald
united states
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