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mountain covered with snow
Fog on Bunderspitz Mountain
A map marker
Bunderspitz, Adelboden, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
snow
cloud
grey
blue sky
rock
fog
stone
alps
mist
cloudy
peak
summit
top
haze
rocky
height
alp
switzerland
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