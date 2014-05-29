Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
FORREST CAVALE
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
mountain covered with green trees
Fog over woody hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
clouds
trees
cloud
grass
grey
field
fog
hill
mist
cloudy
evergreen
mystic
pines
blurry forest
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20