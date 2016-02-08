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Valerie Markelova
leramarkol
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mountain covered by snow at winter
Mountain in winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
grey
rock
stone
skyline
hills
horizon
rocks
winter landscape
cold
winter cold
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