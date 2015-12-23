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Nick Welch
nickwelch
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mountain covered by clouds
Fog Rolls Over Netstal
A map marker
Netstal, Switzerland
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Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
green
mountains
clouds
snow
switzerland
trees
cloud
grey
lake
adventure
fog
cliff
alps
climb
peak
ascend
steep
sight seeing
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