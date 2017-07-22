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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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mountain coated with snow
Small world
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
sunset
blue
winter
mountains
construction
snow
light
trees
color
lake
urban
sunlight
cold
glow
pine
ridge
ice
mountain range
HDR images
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