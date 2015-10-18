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Caspar Camille Rubin
casparrubin
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mountain coated by fog
Glishorn
A map marker
Brig, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
winter
outdoor
snow
cloud
white
grey
mountain wallpaper
rock
fog
monochrome
cold
wilderness
mountain background
peak
top
b&w
desolate
shroud
schweiz
PNG images
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