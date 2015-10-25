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Valentino Funghi
iampatrickpilz
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mountain cliff surrounded by body of water during daytime
Rock over the sea
A map marker
Sagres, Portugal
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
waves
rock
wave
surf
cliff
coastline
blue sea
edge
body of water
cloudscape
steep
portugal
sagres
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