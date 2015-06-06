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Greg Jurgajtis
gregjjurgajtis
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mountain cliff near water under clear sky
Landscape and seascape
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
waves
rock
wave
outdoors
cliff
coast
seascape
seashore
coastline
shore
harbor
bay
cliffs
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