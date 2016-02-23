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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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mountain beside body of water
Peaceful lake in winter
A map marker
Jamtland County, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
trees
wildlife
river
grey
reflection
alaska
hill
cold
pine tree
frost
pine trees
evergreens
sweden
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