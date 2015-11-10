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Timothée Mägli
timothee
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mountain and pine trees landscape
Forest on a rocky hill
A map marker
Kandersteg, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
mountains
autumn
fall
trees
grey
shadow
rock
rocks
cliff
alps
wilderness
granite
pines
tree line
treeline
schweiz
kandersteg
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