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Trent Yarnell
tyarnell
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mountain alps
Rugged mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
trees
cloud
grey
peace
scotland
hills
hill
ridge
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