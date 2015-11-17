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Natasha Norton
natasha_norton1991
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mountain across lake under blue sky
Lake Arnensee during sunset
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Unter Stüdeli, 3784 Gsteig, Switzerland, Gsteig
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Published on
November 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
sunrise
switzerland
trees
beauty
beautiful
scenery
lake
calm
peace
mirror
mountain range
outdoors
dawn
shadows
dusk
clothing
cliff
red sky
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