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Ronda Darby
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Mount Rushmore
Mount Rushmore sunset
A map marker
Mount Rushmore, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
grey
rock
statue
politics
sculpture
head
granite
washington
mount rushmore
political
president
south dakota
lincoln
mt rushmore
rushmore
roosevelt
lapel
united states
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