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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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moon in blue sky
The moon at noon
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
moon
blue
grey
minimal
celestial
day
full
bare
expanse
space
night
universe
full moon
outer space
outdoors
astronomy
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