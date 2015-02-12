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Eric TERRADE
eterrade
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Mona Lisa painting
La joconde
A map marker
Joconde, Louvre, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
people
painting
crowd
smile
frame
yellow
museum
treasure
mona lisa
da vinci
iconic
arte
heads
mona lisa painting
pintura
paris
france
louvre
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