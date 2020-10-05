Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thimo Pedersen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Clouds text on prime tower skyscraper, scraping the clouds
Related tags
zürich
schweiz
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
prime tower
cyan
glass
architecture
skyscraper
zurich
tower
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
word
Nature Images
outdoors
text
alphabet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Trees
1,000 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Auld
69 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
auld
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds