Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arth Gajjar
@iarthstar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad, India
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Construction crane
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ahmedabad
india
construction
crane
work
building
construction crane
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
October Afternoon
136 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
october
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
CITY
60 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
urban