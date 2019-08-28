Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Iwona Castiello d'Antonio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The grand Hall of the Royal Palace of Caserta
Related tags
architecture
building
apse
People Images & Pictures
human
altar
church
crypt
column
pillar
Free pictures
Related collections
Horses
24 photos
· Curated by P J
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Canon Cameras
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
canon camera
camera
canon
School
40 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
school
education
Website Backgrounds