Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
laura adai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
ortensia
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
petals
details
Black Backgrounds
hydrangeas
pale pink
pale colors
dried flower
Flower Backgrounds
still life
fine art
geranium
blossom
acanthaceae
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Wild
533 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant
Houseplant heaven
628 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images