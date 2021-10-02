Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sanchay Bagul
@sanchaybagul
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11d
ago
SLT-A58
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mountain range
ladakh
ladakh photography
roads
mounatins
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
slope
HD Scenery Wallpapers
peak
road
Landscape Images & Pictures
countryside
valley
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures
Glow
417 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Trees
1,001 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor