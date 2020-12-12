Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hanna Balan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
symbol
star symbol
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Christmas Traditions
845 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas
25 photos
· Curated by Chris Baker
Christmas Images
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Christmas
278 photos
· Curated by Pro Church Media
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures