Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michelle McEwen
@michellem18
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2020
NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
andrena
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
wasp
hornet
insect
honey bee
plant
apidae
pollen
blossom
Flower Images
photography
photo
Public domain images
Related collections
Flowers and Plants
344 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
Easter
47 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg
Christmas Traditions
843 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures