Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sabrinna Ringquist
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Oval Sapphire and Diamond White gold Ring
Related collections
Shiny
30 photos
· Curated by Sarah Doody
shiny
accessory
Diamond Backgrounds
jewel
31 photos
· Curated by Vu Nguyen
jewel
accessory
white aesthetic
Gems
6 photos
· Curated by Sebastian Leon Hermfelt
gem
accessory
jewelry