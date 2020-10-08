Go to Andrea Cairone's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Harvesting Nebbiolo grapes in Serralunga, Italy.

Related collections

Wall Art - Vineyard
24 photos · Curated by Dave Chambers
vineyard
grape
wine
italy
62 photos · Curated by Federico Di Dio photography
Italy Pictures & Images
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking