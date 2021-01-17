Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Dudeck
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bethlehem, PA, USA
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bethlehem
pa
usa
factory
old factory
manufacturing
manufacturing plant
steel
steel structure
abandoned building
pennsylvania
abandoned
HD Brick Wallpapers
machine
wheel
HD Grey Wallpapers
banister
handrail
building
rust
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
books, libraries, paper
215 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
nyekundu
3,639 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
The Inner Dimension
117 photos
· Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers